Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

HRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $114.69 on Thursday. Herc has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $118.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Herc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Herc by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Herc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

