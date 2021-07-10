Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

