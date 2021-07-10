LogicBio Therapeutics’ (LOGC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $43,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

