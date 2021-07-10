Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $15.63.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.