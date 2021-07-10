GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €26.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of G1A opened at €35.07 ($41.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €34.99. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

