Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

VOW3 stock opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €219.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

