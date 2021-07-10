Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AFX. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €149.00 ($175.29) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €148.43 ($174.62).

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €166.25 ($195.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion and a PE ratio of 93.40. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €86.30 ($101.53) and a fifty-two week high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of €152.09.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

