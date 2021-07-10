GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in GO Acquisition were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GO Acquisition by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

