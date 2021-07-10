Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $104,000 Investment in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Drive Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Drive Shack by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Drive Shack by 35.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Drive Shack by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

DS stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

