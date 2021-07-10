Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Trims Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQD stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

