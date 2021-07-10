Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,549 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOMB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

