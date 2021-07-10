O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 2,757.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XOMA were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of XOMA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of XOMA by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XOMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

XOMA opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $389.27 million, a PE ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.94.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

