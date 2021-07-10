Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,687 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,219 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $22,566,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.