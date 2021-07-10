Credit Suisse AG Has $4.24 Million Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.26% of LTC Properties worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTC opened at $38.97 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

