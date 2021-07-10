O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huttig Building Products were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 60.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 48,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

HBP stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.52.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter.

Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

