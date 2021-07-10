O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $32,000 in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $863.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,950. 14.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

