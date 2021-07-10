O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 103.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 31.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI stock opened at $313.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.19. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

