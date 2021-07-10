O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of DLTR opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

