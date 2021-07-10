Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,197,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,978,000 after buying an additional 405,605 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,971,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,303,000 after buying an additional 351,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FNF opened at $44.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

