Barclays PLC Sells 4,788 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,788 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.