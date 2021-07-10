Barclays PLC Cuts Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $15,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $81.76 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.66.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $546,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,750. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

