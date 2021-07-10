Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,021,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,708 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,060. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

