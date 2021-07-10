Northern Trust Corp Sells 179,651 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,047,603 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 179,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $17,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,543 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,064 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,313 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.