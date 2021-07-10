Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Avanos Medical worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Avanos Medical by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

