Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 262 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,584,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Primerica by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Primerica by 529.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.95. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Truist Securities upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.71.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.