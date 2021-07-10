Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $8 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.86 billion.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $8,386,197.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,858,359. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

