Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Baker Hughes reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.53.

BKR stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.42 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,047.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

