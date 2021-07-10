Gabriel Leung Sells 1,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $204,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $199,670.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $194.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,768.80 and a beta of 1.08. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 800.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

