Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 60.44%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

