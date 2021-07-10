Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,185 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Qualys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $106.69 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,470. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

