Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,237,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,314 shares of company stock worth $5,105,803. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock opened at $161.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

