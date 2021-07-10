Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,346 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of TCG BDC worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $734.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 103.19% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.12%.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.