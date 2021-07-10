Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $320.24 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $320.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

