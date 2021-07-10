Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $320.24 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $320.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.08. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

