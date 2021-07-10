Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $630,000 in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,683,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,791,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $24,947,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $20,869,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth about $20,002,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TUYA stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88. Tuya Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.87 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TUYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

