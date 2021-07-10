Franklin Resources Inc. Has $708,000 Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BB. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 288.75 and a beta of 1.26. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

