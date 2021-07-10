Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 10,816 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $14,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 376.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 370,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 338,713 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

