Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Position Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,987,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,178,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,024,000 after buying an additional 578,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

