41,448 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 162.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53.

