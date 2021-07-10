Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 4.4%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s stock price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.67. Approximately 2,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 342,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $81,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,140 shares of company stock valued at $615,210. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nkarta by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

