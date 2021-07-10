Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

UAL stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.95. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

