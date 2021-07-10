Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,689,209.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,254 shares of company stock worth $54,355,279 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.33.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

