Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 1.98.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.2196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -40.24%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.