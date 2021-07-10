MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 82.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,137,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $628.66 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $555.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.75.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

