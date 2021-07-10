Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 242,482 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 242.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 207,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 13,316 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.31 per share, for a total transaction of $882,983.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,316 shares of company stock worth $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares worth $8,901,501. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

