Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,086 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,228. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

ADPT opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

