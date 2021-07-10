First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,655 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $109,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

