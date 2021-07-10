Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,701,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $108,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 736,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,982,000 after purchasing an additional 220,780 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $3,191,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,548,000 after buying an additional 273,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $62.42 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

