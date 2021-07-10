Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $107.77 Million Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.14% of EnPro Industries worth $107,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after buying an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $24,600,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NPO opened at $94.49 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.