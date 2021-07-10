FIL Ltd Purchases 4,034 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 330.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $194.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $212.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

